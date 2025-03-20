Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) fans worldwide have been eagerly waiting for this week’s episodes after the nail-biting teasers that finally gave a glimpse of Roshi’s wedding. After Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha confessed his love to Dananeer Mobeen’s Roshi (even as it was brushed aside by Roshi), the teasers showed us the quick succession of Shariq’s evil plan of blackmailing Roshi into marriage. However, Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 27 showed us that Roshi is fully prepared to ruin her wedding or her marriage entirely through her “death plan” against Shariq. Here’s the complete story of what went about in Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 27. ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ Ep 27 and 28 Promo OUT: Roshi Invites Talha for Her Marriage With Shariq As Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin (Watch Video).

The episode begins with Jasmine, Rohail and his mother discussing the aftermath of almost being kidnapped and Rohail’s mother finally showing her daughter-in-law - Jasmine with all the love and appreciation. Meanwhile, at the Suleman residence, Roshi’s parents and grandparents are worried about Shariq and his family’s sudden urgency to get married as soon as possible. However, when Dada Jaan asks Roshi if she wants to wait for a few years or get married now, she says she is okay with getting married right away.

The news of Roshi’s acceptance for a quick wedding reaches Shariq and leaves him completely shocked. He calls Roshi to check what motivated him to agree to his proposal without having to blackmail her too much. Roshi’s nonchalant behaviour towards the entire wedding leaves Shariq feeling extremely uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Roshi plans to go for her wedding dress shopping with Shariq’s mom and also contacts an old friend - who is seen working in a chemical lab. While dedicatedly planning for a way to put an end to Shariq and his blackmail, Roshi dedicates a death plan, which is hinted to be a murder plan for Shariq on their wedding night.

Roshi is also seen getting ready to go shopping for her wedding dress and tells Mahi to invite Abid Uncle as well as Talha Ahmed for her wedding. Mahi once again tries to talk about the motivation behind Roshi’s acceptance of the proposal and checks if she is truly moved on from Talha. Meanwhile, at the Ahmed residence, we see Mohid and Talha finally go back to their early days of comfort and happiness as they discuss their gameplay after a football match. However, their happiness is short-lived as Abid uncle breaks the news that Roshi is getting married on the coming Friday to Talha. This news leaves Talha completely heartbroken and sad.

Shariq expresses his concern about Roshi’s sudden acceptance of their wedding and tries to decode what she is planning. At Talha’s house, we see Mohid and Abid uncle indulging in their dinner as Talha struggles to eat anything and just moves the food around. Abid uncle is seen genuinely concerned by his son’s suffering, even as Talha refuses to talk about it. Meanwhile, Roshi’s house is being decorated for her Mayun function.

Even as Roshi’s family try to get her to settle down at one place, she is seen being her old self, roaming around the house. She has a heart-to-heart conversation with Dada Jaan, where he tells her how much he would miss her. He also tells her that he is proud of her for moving on from her heartbreak. In a moment of vulnerability, we see Roshi ask Dada Jaan about a widow’s share in her husband’s income, which leaves him startled. When Dada Jaan tries to ask more about her question, she says it was her effort to distract him from being too emotional.

Meanwhile, Chaman Bua and Mahi try to get Roshi to settle down in the designated place. Instead, Roshi is seen hiding something and packing a bag, which she says is for her “wedding night.” This response makes Chaman Bua uncomfortable and she leaves, however, Roshi gives her bag to Mahi and asks her to make sure she has it during her Rukhsati after the wedding.

At Mahi and Omar’s house, we see their plan to teach Saleeka a lesson on how she should be more caring towards her husband has taken complete effect. Saleeka is seen trying to cook for Jalal after asking her house help to take care of other chores instead. This makes Omar and Mahi extremely joyous, however, their happiness is short-lived as Jalal struggles to eat the food that Saleeka has made. We also see Jasmine ask Rohail to include her brothers in his business.

Overall, fans are eagerly waiting to understand exactly what Roshi has planned for Shariq and how the story evolves towards Talha and Roshi’s wedding instead. With the promo of Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 28 giving us glimpses of Roshi’s vulnerable conversation with Talha as well as Talha entering her wedding, it is safe to say that we are in for some amazing twists and turns in this romance drama.

