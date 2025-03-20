Alka Yagnik, the soulful voice behind countless Bollywood melodies, is celebrating her 59th birthday today. Often hailed as the Queen of Playback Singing", she was born on March 20, 1966, in West Bengal. Throughout her four-decade career, she sang a wide range of songs not just for Hindi films but other Indian languages as well. Be it a romantic song or a high-energy dance number, the two-time National Award-winning singer has captivated the hearts of millions with her songs. Did you know the popular singer's live concert in Vancouver was briefly stopped after eggs were hurled onto the stage? Alka Yagnik Birthday: From ‘Tezaab’s ’Ek Do Teen’ to ‘Lagaan’s ’O Re Chhori’, 9 Songs That Won the Singer Filmfare and National Awards (Watch Videos).

Alka Yagnik Paused Her Concert After Eggs Were Hurled on Stage

Alka Yagnik once performed at a packed show in Vancouver alongside several other artists. However, the event took an unexpected turn when the crowd split into two groups - the organizers and the other siding with those who couldn’t secure the artists for the show who were seated in the audience. "They had planned to make the show a flop and came fully prepared. When the show started, antis began throwing eggs onto the stage until it was completely covered. The situation got so bad that the musician could no longer play their instruments." she said.

The Ever-Elegant Alka Yagnik

The singer further revealed that there were a few vegetarian artists on stage who couldn't tolerate the nuisance at all and immediately exited. All the artists then waited in the green room and began praying, hoping that the matter would be resolved quickly. She later revealed that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and music composer duo Kalyanji Anandji were sent on stage to resolve the matter.

The "Ek Do Teen" singer said, "Because they are such great showmen, they somehow controlled the public and we didn't give up and continued the show. Eventually, everyone calmed down and things came under control." Alka Yagnik REACTS to Osama Bin Laden Being Her ‘Number 1 Fan’, Says ‘Uske Andar Ek Chota Sa Kalakaar Hoga Kahin’ (Watch Video).

Alka Yagnik Opens Up About the Egg-Throwing Incident at Her Vancouver Show

Some of Alka Yagnik's most popular hits include "Tip Tip Barsa Paani", "Aankon Ki Gustakhiyan", "Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se", "Pucho Zara Pucho", "Ek Do Teen", "Chura Ke Dil Mera" and "Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai". On her special day, wishing the iconic singer a year filled with happiness, joy, and good health.

