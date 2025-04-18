Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): Ground Zero director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and actor Emraan Hashmi have landed in Srinagar for the historic premiere screening of their film.

The director-actor duo was seen riding a vehicle in a gold course as they gear up for the premiere screening of the film.

In a humorous conversation, the duo praised the golf course as they passed through it. When asked if he had any training in golf, the actor Emraan said that he had learned golf before but had forgotten it over time.

In an exclusive video shared to ANI, Emraan said, "I have actually got training in golf, but I have forgotten how to play the game now. But I want to learn golf all over again. Just to come here and play? Just to come here again and again," said Emraan Hashmi.

On this, the director playfully hinted at the sequel of Ground Zero.

"So, ground zero part two. Ground zero part two, on a golf course? Yes. We'll have a training session here. We'll have a training session and then practice over here. Absolutely," said Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

Ground Zero' will also be the first film in 38 years to have its premiere screening in Srinagar on April 18.

The director-actor duo landed in Srinagar on Friday morning. The team announced their arrival in Srinagar by sharing a selfie.

Emraan Hashmi marked their arrival in Srinagar, calling it a "landmark day" as the city hosts its first red carpet screening in 38 years

Taking to social media, Emraan and director Tejas Deoskar shared their arrival moments, captioning: "Touchdown... landmark day: first Red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #Srinagar. This is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers."

This special screening is dedicated to the Border Security Force, with soldiers and officers attending as guests of honour. The event stands as a tribute to their courage and sacrifice, values at the heart of the film.

In Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi essays the role of Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led a two-year-long investigation.

Based on the BSF's most daring operation in the last 50 years, the film brings to life a true story of service, sacrifice, and strength, set against the backdrop of Kashmir. (ANI)

