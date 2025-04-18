Mumbai, April 17: Shubhangi Atre, best known for her iconic role as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' has opened up about the viral sensation surrounding her character’s famous dialogue, 'Sahi Pakde Hain.' In a candid conversation, Atre reflects on the unexpected love and attention the catchphrase has received online, revealing her surprise at its widespread appeal and its special place in the hearts of fans. Shubhangi told IANS, “Honestly, it feels so special and sweet. I never thought that Angoori’s way of talking would make such a big place in people’s hearts. When I see those reels, I smile wide—sometimes I even laugh thinking about my character.”

Atre went on to add, “Our writers are very talented, and they give such lovely lines,” she shares. “But yes, sometimes I add a little extra touch—like a pause, a cute expression, or a funny word. That makes it more Angoori-style. I always make sure it feels natural and sweet, just like her.” Actor Aasif Sheikh Releases First Statement After Collapsing on ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Set in Dehradun, Expresses Desire To Be ‘In Front of the Camera Soon’.

Shubhangi also shared some lighthearted moments from the set, revealing just how difficult it can be to keep a straight face when the scenes are so hilarious. “Sometimes the scene is so funny that we just burst out laughing. Once, I couldn’t say a simple line because everyone was giggling—including me. We had to do it again and again. But we enjoy those moments a lot.”

When asked how she manages to stay in character amidst the laughter and chaos on set, Shubhangi shared that it’s all about focus and the energy of the moment. “It’s hard, honestly. But I take a deep breath and remind myself—‘Angoori serious hai, audience ko hasaana hai, khud nahi hasna.’” (laughs) “Still, if someone makes a funny face or forgets a line in a funny way, toh phir sab chalu ho jaate hain." Manoj Santoshi, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Writer, Dies After Long Battle With Liver Cancer.

Further talking about if she ever imagined Angoori Bhabhi becoming a viral sensation in today's digital world, Shubhangi mentioned, “Not at all. I thought people would like the show, but Angoori becoming a meme queen and trending character was a surprise. I think the simplicity of her character is what people love—even in a fast world, innocent things stay close to the heart.” For the unversed, Shubhangi Atre had replaced Shilpa Shinde in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ back in 2016.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).