When we talk about Hollywood's A-list couples, the names of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are hard to miss. Between them, the couple has three Academy Awards and two BAFTA Awards, cementing their place as Hollywood royalty. They met in 1998, fell in love, and got married in 2000. But their relationship hit a rough patch in 2013, and they filed for divorce in 2016, citing stress from Douglas’ battle with oral cancer. However, they later reconciled. Now, reports suggest their marriage may be on the rocks again, with the two quietly dividing their property portfolio. Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Stunning ‘Birthday Suit’ Image As Hubby Michael Douglas Calls Her His Birthday Sister.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Heading for Divorce Again?

According to a report in RadarOnline, Michael and Catherine are secretly dividing their property portfolio in preparation for a possible split. A source told the portal that Michael, who will turn 81 in September, has become a major problem for Catherine. His age-related issues are taking a toll on the actress, who is finding it difficult to manage. The insider said, "He's looking more fragile than ever, and he's not as quick thinking or as mobile as he used to be and that's a problem for Catherine." It was reported that The Mask of Zorro actress "had become more of a caretaker to him than wife, she's frustrated."

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Anniversary Post for Husband Michael Douglas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

The source added, "Her career has taken a back seat to caring for Michael. Catherine wants to travel the world, play golf, make more movies and work with interesting people, and Michael can't keep up with her. Instead, he sits at home and worries about the state of the world. It's just become a sad situation for them." It was revealed that the couple who are once again on the verge of a divorce have put their properties up for sale. Michael Douglas Prays for His Family’s Safety Amid Los Angeles Wildfires, Calls It a ‘Nightmare Tragedy’ (Watch Video).

Michael, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2010, underwent radiation and chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free in 2011. On the other hand, Catherine had her own battles, too. In the same year, the actress enrolled in a mental health facility to seek therapy for her bipolar II disorder. Michael has a son, Cameron, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker. With Catherine, he has two children: Dylan and Carys Zeta.

