Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks and this time the actor, on Wednesday, shared a series of photographs in a printed saree with a backless blouse, setting social media on fire. Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and dropped several pictures where she left her fans amazed with her jaw-dropping look. Tejasswi Prakash Looks Ravishing In A Velvet Gown With Thigh-High Slit And Plunging Neckline! (View Pics).

Tejasswi donned a beautiful printed saree with a black backless blouse which stole the limelight. She accessorised her outfit with silver jewellery and styled her hair into a bun that was adorned with flowers. She opted for light makeup and looks absolutely gorgeous in these clicks.

Tejasswi captioned the story, "Here's to fresh grace everyday." Recently, Tejasswi is all over the headlines as fans catch a glimpse of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi's PDA-filled moments. Karan and Tejasswi attended their friend Vanessa's birthday bash where they had a gala time with each other. Several pictures and videos from the intimate party have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, the lovebirds are seen kissing each other passionately. The particular video has left the couple's fans in awe of them. Tejasswi Prakash Looks Like a Breath of Fresh Air in a Backless Floral Printed Saree! (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

To note, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their stints on Bigg Boss 15. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)