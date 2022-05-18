‘Lady in Red’ Tejasswi Prakash has dropped some hot pictures on Instagram and set the internet ablaze. The popular television actress is looking ravishing in a velvet strap gown with thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She let her hair down, minimal makeup, accessorised with stud earrings and glammed up her look in ankle-strap stiletto. Fashion Faceoff: Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash in Stylish Outfits, Who Wore Pink Better? (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash’s Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

