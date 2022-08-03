Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved celebrities on television today. After her stint in Bigg Boss 15, she has gained massive fame. She met Karan Kundrra as a fellow participant and fell head over heels in love with him. The two have been painting the town red since then. Tejasswi also has an excellent taste in fashion. She carries every outfit with grace and looks elegant in what she wears. Recently, she was seen posing in a floral saree by Rohit Bal. The saree with a combination of a plunging neckline adored with rustic jewellery makes her look beautiful, stunning and super stylish. Nag Panchami Special: From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash – Here Are the Most Glamourous Naagins of Television.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

