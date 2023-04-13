Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): The good news for 'The Big Bang Theory' followers as producers of the show have been planning another spin-off for the series. The popular sitcom that has given numerous iconic characters like Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter and Raj Koothrappali to the world is all set to entertain the audience again.

The spin-off series is now being discussed at HBO Max, and even though the development process is yet to find the pace, fans can't wait anymore to know more about the project. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Max, the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ service, and Big Bang co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre are planning a new comedy series in The Big Bang Theory universe.

The idea was motivated by the fact that the re-run of the original series is one of the most-watched series on the platform. The project is still under layers and nothing concrete can be found regarding the show's storyline or the characters it will focus upon.

As per the report by Deadline, this is the second collaboration of Lorre, Max and WBTV as another comedy series 'How to Be a Bookie' featuring Sebastian Maniscalco is under development. This will be the second offshoot after the prequel 'Young Sheldon' which provides a spin-off story of Sheldon Cooper from a young age.

'The Big Bang Theory' show started streaming on CBS in 2007 and is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time with 279 episodes over 12 seasons. (ANI)

