The Big Bang Theory universe is set to return as creator Chuck Lorre is once again putting the paper to the pen and developing a new spinoff for MAX. Described as an "hour-long" series, the spinoff is set to feature a brand new cast that might see cast members from the original series return in some form potentially. Kaley Cuoco Birthday Special: 10 Hilarious The Big Bang Theory Quotes of the Star That Proved Penny Was the Smartest and Funniest of the Gang!

Check Out the Announcement:

A new spin-off from ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’ is in the works at MAX. pic.twitter.com/vCD02sGyKK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2023

