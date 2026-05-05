Entertainment News | 'The Devil Wears Prada' Stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci Shine at Met Gala

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): The Devil Wears Prada crew is back on the big screen, and just as iconic, they've stepped right back into the spotlight at the Met Gala 2026.

On Monday night, actors Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci stole attention with their looks at fashion's biggest night in Hollywood. All of them were dressed in black.

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Anne attended Met Gala 2026 in Michael Kors ensemble consisting of a black-and-white gown that was hand-painted by artist Peter McGough, as per PEOPLE.

While the front of Hathaway's flowing dress featured the image of a hand reaching out to a dove, the back had a stunning painting of the Goddess of Peace sprawling across the black fabric.

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Since she only recently closed out the Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, the actress admitted to Vogue that she only slept "a little bit" before fashion's biggest night. However, she said she got "a good six" hours the night before.

Emily and Stanley posed together for shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, their film The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently running in theatres.

At the premiere, Hathaway also reflected on how both she and her character have evolved since the original 'The Devil Wears Prada' was released in 2006.

In the sequel, Andy Sachs is now an award-winning investigative journalist in New York who is forced back into the orbit of her former boss, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, after a newsroom layoff.

"Oh, I think we're both more confident, you know," Hathaway said, adding, "I think that, 20 years ago, Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right, and she really wanted to please her boss, and now I think that she wants to be herself, and I relate to that," as quoted by People magazine. (ANI)

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