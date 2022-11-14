Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Alexis Rodney will soon be seen in 'The Gentlemen', Guy Ritchie's Netflix series inspired by his own 2019 Miramax action comedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Theo James (The White Lotus), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Kaya Scodelario (Crawl), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), and Vinnie Jones round out the ensemble cast, which also includes Rodney, who recently shot the dark comedy Young Gun (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

The eight-part series will follow James' character, Eddie Horniman, who inherits his father's substantial estate only to learn that it is perched on top of the largest weed farm in Europe. The story is closely related to the 2019 film The Gentlemen and is set in the same universe.

Ritchie is directing the first two episodes of the show, which is currently being filmed in the United Kingdom. Along with co-writing the pilot episode with Matthew Read, Ritchie also executive produces The Gentlemen for Miramax TV alongside Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig, Will Gould, and Frith Tiplady. the producer of the show is Hugh Warren.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, and Henry Golding starred in the original movie, which grossed more than $115 million at the box office on a $22 million budget. (ANI)

