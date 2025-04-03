Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): The much-awaited second season of 'The Rehearsal' is set to premiere on HBO on April 20, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, created by comedian Nathan Fielder, will continue its approach to problem-solving, this time focusing on aviation safety.

The trailer, which was released earlier in the day reveals him approaching officials with a plan to incorporate "role-playing exercises" into Federal Aviation Administration training. "I've been studying commercial-aviation disasters as a hobby, and I started to notice a disturbing pattern in the causes of these crashes," Fielder says in the trailer.

https://x.com/HBO/status/1907845708964577604

The new show will see Fielder taking on the issue of commercial aviation disasters.

Season 2 of The Rehearsal consists of six episodes and will air after The Righteous Gemstones. The show will also be available for streaming on Max.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, despite its focus on aviation disasters, HBO confirmed that the new season was planned years ago and is not a direct response to recent real-life incidents, such as the January 2025 collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter or the Delta Air Lines accident in Toronto.

Fielder serves as the star, writer, director, and executive producer of the series. Other executive producers include Eric Notarnicola, Dave Paige, and Christie Smith & Dan McManus for Rise Management. The show is co-executive produced by Kris Eber and Carrie Kemper. (ANI)

