Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): Netflix will be turning American novelist Taylor Jenkins Reid's 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' into a movie, with Liz Tigelaar working on the adaptation.

According to Deadline, the novel, which turned into a social media book phenomenon, has recently been on the New York Times Bestseller Paperback list for 54 weeks.

Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion will be producing the project, which continues Netflix's creative partnership with Chasin and 3Dot. Reid and Margaret Chernin will serve as executive producers.

The plot for the book follows Evelyn Hugo, a reclusive Hollywood legend who chooses Monique Grant, an unknown reporter to tell her life story.

Revealing stunning secrets and lies, Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her rise to fame and her seven marriages. However, the question that lingers on is why she chose Monique for her final confession.

Most recently, Tigelaar was creator, showrunner and executive producer of the Emmy nominated Hulu limited series 'Little Fires Everywhere', and before that she served as showrunner and EP of Hulu's Golden Globe-nominated comedy 'Casual'.

Tigelaar's critically acclaimed series Life Unexpected aired on the CW for two seasons. She is currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature. (ANI)

