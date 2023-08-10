Washington DC [US], August 10 (ANI): Hollywood actor Robert Swan, known for his films like ‘The Untouchables’, ‘The Babe’, ‘Hoosiers’ and ‘Rudy’ passed away on Wednesday due to cancer at his home in Rolling Prairie, Indiana.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Robert was 78. His death was announced by a family friend, who said his dream was to turn his award-winning screenplay about Samuel Johnson, the man first credited with creating the modern dictionary, into a movie.

Also Read | Jailer Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Rajinikanth - Nelson Dilipkumar's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Swan was known for his work in several feature films, including his role as a Mountie captain in Brian De Palma’s ‘The Untouchables’, which starred Kevin Costner and landed Sean Connery an Oscar. He appeared in Oliver Stone and Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Natural Born Killers’ as Deputy Napalatoni, as per Variety.

Swan appeared in several plays in Chicago, earning critical acclaim. He was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actor in a Principal Role in a Play in 1975 for his work in ‘The Lesson.’

Also Read | Made in Heaven S2 Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's Prime Video Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Swan was also the founder of Harbour Country Opera, a Michigan-based opera theatre named after Larry Frankle and Quincy White. Its annual Christmas opera has become a "beloved local tradition," with Swan revealing, "When I started my Christmas show, I was down on Christmas...In the process, I returned Christmas to myself. There was this lovely community, old-fashioned vibe," as per Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)