Jessica Walter, known for her roles in series like Archer and Arrested Development, is reported to have passed away in New York City. She was 80. As per a report in Deadline, she died in her sleep. Jessica rose to prominence with her negative role in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut Play Misty for Me. However, it is her work on television and theatre that made her so popular among the fans. She won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her work in the series, Amy Prentiss.

Her daughter Brooke Bowman issued a statement confirming her mother's demise to the media. It read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre." May her soul rest in peace!

