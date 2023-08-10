Robbie Robertson, the songwriter and guitarist of Canadian-American group The Band died at the age of 80. According to reports, Robertson's manager said he died on August 9 surrounded by his family after a long illness. Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Stevie van Zandt, a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, and Canadian singer Bryan Adams shared a post on X regarding Robertson's death. Jessica Walter Dies at 80; Emmy-Winning Arrested Development Actress Passed Away in Her Sleep.

Check Out The Post Here:

Robbie Robertson has died at the age of 80. pic.twitter.com/5hEoF2UcgB — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023

