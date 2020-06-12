Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | This is How Deepika Padukone Gearing Up for Weekend

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 08:35 PM IST
Entertainment News | This is How Deepika Padukone Gearing Up for Weekend
New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Bollywood's glam queen Deepika Padukone is gearing up to step into the weekend by pampering herself with self-care.

Sharing her Friday evening skin-care regime, the 'Chhapaak' actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen treating her skin with a silver facial sheet mask.

Giving herself proper care, Padukone is seen resting on her bed with a pillow underneath her head in the picture.

"Gearing up for the weekend...#selfie #selflove #selfcare," she wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post of the 34-year-old actor received scores of comments from the huge fan following of the star.

Padukone keeps sharing her daily life routine stories with her fans on Instagram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

