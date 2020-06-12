Entertainment News | This is How Deepika Padukone Gearing Up for Weekend

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Bollywood's glam queen Deepika Padukone is gearing up to step into the weekend by pampering herself with self-care.

Sharing her Friday evening skin-care regime, the 'Chhapaak' actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen treating her skin with a silver facial sheet mask.

Giving herself proper care, Padukone is seen resting on her bed with a pillow underneath her head in the picture.

"Gearing up for the weekend...#selfie #selflove #selfcare," she wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post of the 34-year-old actor received scores of comments from the huge fan following of the star.

Padukone keeps sharing her daily life routine stories with her fans on Instagram. (ANI)

