Deepika Padukone Shares a Picture Sporting a Face Mask As She Gears Up For the Weekend With Some Self Care!

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 08:27 PM IST
Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has been a stressful time for everyone. With the lockdown forcing everyone to stay at home and not being able to see their loved ones has taken a toll on everyone's mental health. Amid this time, celebrities are surely giving us the inspiration to pick up on some new skills. From doing arts and crafts work at home to fining their culinary skills. We bet Deepika Padukone has been your inspiration amid lockdown given how she has been spending it with husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone Wishes Her Father Prakash Padukone With This Cute Throwback Pic On His 65th Birthday.

After recommending some amazing films to her followers that she has caught amid this lockdown, Deepika recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself indulging in some self-care. Deepika shared a snap of herself wearing an amazing gold mask. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Gearing up for the weekend." The actress is seen dressed in a casual home avatar. We bet you also need to gear up for the weekend by indulging in some detox. Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's Social Media 'Shenanigans' Continue With the Actress' Cannes Throwback Video.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gearing up for the weekend...🥳 #selfie #selflove #selfcare

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika recently celebrated her father, Prakash Padukone's birthday. To wish her father, DP took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood picture. Deepika mentioned in her post, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you!”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

