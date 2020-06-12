Shweta Tiwari Calls Abhinav Kohli's Claims Of Living Together A 'Lie', Abhinav Claims Shweta Did Not File Any Police Complaint (View Post)
We honestly don't know what actor Abhinav Kohli is up to. And the whole Abinav Kohli-Shweta Tiwari saga has taken a more convoluted turn. The actor and Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband first posted a video of Shweta with her co-star Fahman Khan on Instagram and then claimed that there would be more such videos to come. This was followed by the actor revealing that he and Shweta had not separated. "We are not separated. We are staying together," Abhinav had told an entertainment portal. Shweta Tiwari's Ex Abhinav Kohli Maintains They Are Still Living Together, Says 'We're Not Separated'.
However, the other involved party, Shweta Tiwari has rubbished these rumours. In a conversation with SpotboyE, Shweta told, "Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai. And this shows the capacity of lying." Wow!! That was quite the revelation. Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Clarifies: ‘Abhinav Kohli Never Physically Molested Me’.
And now, Abhinav like he earlier said he would, has taken to Instagram to reveal that Shweta Tiwari had not filed any police complaint back in August. he also told Tellychakkar that it was his daughter Palak Tiwari, who had.
Check Out Abhinav Kohli's Post Below:
I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet.
He also posted another post where he shared a screenshot from April of his chats with Shweta, where they seem to be cordial and getting along fine.
Check Out His Post Below:
This is our conversation on the 12th April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card.
Well, confused about what is happening? TBH we totally are. It can be recalled Shweta daughter Palak had filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav. He was also accused of molesting step-daughter Palak, but the latter clarified that Abhinav had done no such thing.
