Shweta Tiwari Calls Abhinav Kohli's Claims Of Living Together A 'Lie', Abhinav Claims Shweta Did Not File Any Police Complaint (View Post)

TV Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 07:46 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We honestly don't know what actor Abhinav Kohli is up to. And the whole Abinav Kohli-Shweta Tiwari saga has taken a more convoluted turn. The actor and Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband first posted a video of Shweta with her co-star Fahman Khan on Instagram and then claimed that there would be more such videos to come. This was followed by the actor revealing that he and Shweta had not separated. "We are not separated. We are staying together," Abhinav had told an entertainment portal. Shweta Tiwari's Ex Abhinav Kohli Maintains They Are Still Living Together, Says 'We're Not Separated'.

However, the other involved party, Shweta Tiwari has rubbished these rumours. In a conversation with SpotboyE, Shweta told, "Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai. And this shows the capacity of lying." Wow!! That was quite the revelation. Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Clarifies: ‘Abhinav Kohli Never Physically Molested Me’.

And now, Abhinav like he earlier said he would, has taken to Instagram to reveal that Shweta Tiwari had not filed any police complaint back in August. he also told Tellychakkar that it was his daughter Palak Tiwari, who had.

Check Out Abhinav Kohli's Post Below:

He also posted another post where he shared a screenshot from April of his chats with Shweta, where they seem to be cordial and getting along fine.

Check Out His Post Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is our conversation on the 12th April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card.

A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on

Well, confused about what is happening? TBH we totally are. It can be recalled Shweta daughter Palak had filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav. He was also accused of molesting step-daughter Palak, but the latter clarified that Abhinav had done no such thing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Abhinav Kohli Abhinav Kohli Instagram Shweta Tiwari Shweta Tiwari - Abhinav Kohli Divorce Shweta Tiwari - Abhinav Kohli Separation Shweta Tiwari Domestic Violence Shweta Tiwari Ex-Husband Abhinav Kohli
Editor's Choice
Trending Topics
