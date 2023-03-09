Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Remembering actor-director Satish Kaushik and his cheerful personality, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter, posting an emotional note.

"Mehfilen ko jagata tha jo..Doston ko hansata tha jo... Aaj uss ko yeh kya hoga ya hai shaam hotay hi eik aag ki chaadar odhay hue so gaya hai," Akhtar tweeted.

Kaushik attended a Holi bash thrown by Akhtar and his actor-wife Shabana Azmi at their Mumbai residence just a day before his death.

Akhtar tweeted these lines after attending the last rites of Kaushik, who passed away in Gurugram on Thursday at the age of 66. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His mortal remains were flown to his home in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon after the post-mortem at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

The last rites of the actor were performed at a crematorium in Mumbai. Anupam Kher, Sham Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were among the Bollywood celebs visiting Kaushik's Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to the departed actor.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood. (ANI)

