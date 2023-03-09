Bollywood's veteran actor Satish Kaushik left us. The news of Scam 1992 death left the film industry in shock with many condoling his shocking demise. Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. The actor's mortal remains body will be brought today and the last rites will be conducted from his Mumbai residence. Film Industry veterans including Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar were spotted outside his residence ahead of his funeral. Satish Kaushik No More: From Salman Khan’s Tere Naam to Kareena Kapoor’s Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, All the Films Directed By the Popular Actor and Where to Watch Them Online.

Celebs Spotted Outside Satish Kaushik's Residence Ahead of His Funeral

