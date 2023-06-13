Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): After much anticipation and excitement among the audience, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Ganapath -Part 1' starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon dropped a new update on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jackky Bhagnani shared a picture featuring Tiger Shroff and director Vikas Bahl in the same frame lying on the sofa along with an announcement.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The feeling when you've locked the edit #Ganapath Part 1. See you in the cinemas this Dusshera! #ganapathon20thoctober 2023! P.S- @kritisanon we missed you in this picture."

The picture also showcased the bond between the producer, actor and director who have toiled and put their blood and sweat in bringing this one-of-a-kind film to the audiences.

Tiger also shared the same picture on his Insta stories.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on October 20 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Makers of the action film 'Ganapath Part 1' revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video featuring Tiger Shroff in the most rugged and raw avatar earlier in February.

Along with the Tiger and Kriti Sanon, the makers have also announced veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who will be playing an important character in the film. This is for the first time when the audience will see Big B and Tiger Shroff on-screen together.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani earlier said, "I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that's what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can't wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it's been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

