After dropping an intriguing teaser poster of Tiger Shroff' upcoming film Ganpath, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to raise the excitement level amongst the fans with new updates about the film. A new teaser poster giving us a much closer look of Tiger's character has just been released online and well, it is quite impressive. Ganapath Part 1: Tiger Shroff Announces His Next Project, Directed by Vikas Bahl, Through an Intriguing Teaser.

While Tiger's dialogue and background music remain the same as the first teaser poster, what's new this time is that we get to see Tiger in a full brawny avatar. A cigarette in his hand, Tiger is seen showing off his chiselled chest as he sits like a boss. The teaser will give you a rush of adrenaline for sure and Tiger's swaggy avatar will leave you wanting for more.

Check Out The Second Teaser Poster Here:

Excited to start working on the project, Tiger Shroff had earlier expressed, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.” Tiger Shroff and Sister Krishna Shroff to Host A Matrix Fight Night Featuring India's Topmost MMA Fighters.

Backed by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, Ganpath will have Tiger Shroff in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. It is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era and will portray a never-seen-before world. Shoot for the same is expected to begin mid-2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).