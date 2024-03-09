Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are actively promoting their upcoming film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

The two have been sharing entertaining moments on social media, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges.

Also Read | How Will Miss World 2024 Winner Be Chosen? Know Official Format and More About the 71st Miss World Beauty Pageant Taking Place in India.

Tiger on Saturday shared a hilarious video on Instagram, featuring a swimming race with Akshay.

In the video, as Akshay starts swimming, Tiger takes a shortcut by sprinting through the other side of pool. Tiger captioned the clip, "Hisaab barabar bade," to which Akshay Kumar replied, "Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta."

Also Read | Arjun Bijlani Health Update: Actor on Two Weeks’ Bed Rest After Successful Appendicitis Surgery, Confirms His Wife.

Have a look at Akshay and Tiger's fun banter:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4SidreMaJr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The particular video left netizens in splits.

One of the users wrote, "SANGAT KA ASAR AA GAYA TIGER SIR PE."

Another user commented, "Hahahhahaa...this is so funny."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)