Chris Evans, Peter Zohn and Keke Palmer-starrer Lightyear was released in theatres on June 17, 2022. Directed by Angus MacLane, it was made by Pixar studios and distributed by Disney. The film tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear and him trying to get his marooned crew off a planet that’s millions of lightyears away from Earth. It also sees him face off against the evil Zurg. The movie has opened to positive reviews from the critics. However after release, the movie leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Lightyear Movie Review: Chris Evans’ Toy Story Spinoff Is An Enjoyable Space Odyssey That, Sadly, Lacks the Pixar Heart (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Lightyear Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Chris Evans' Toy Story Spinoff and How the Post-Credits Scene Sets Up a Sequel! (SPOILER ALERT).

For the unversed, Lightyear sees Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, Peter Sohn as Sox and Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne. The movie also stars Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Dale Soules.

