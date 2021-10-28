Lightyear finally had its first trailer drop after being teased last December and it has a lot of Pixar fans hyped. It stars Chris Evans in the role of Buzz Lightyear who seems to be replacing Tim Allen who has voiced him all these years. The trailer has left us wanting more as it had the perfect blend of that Pixar magic mixed in with some great sci-fi elements. Lightyear: From Buzz’s Suit to Alien Troubles, 6 Things We Learned From the Teaser of Chris Evans Toy Story-Spinoff.

The trailer boasted some really fun cool scenes while still keeping its plot secretive. It showed us Buzz going into space and seemingly travelling to different planets and facing off aliens. It isn’t the same Buzz from the Toy Story films but rather is the man who was the inspiration behind the toy.

Watch the Trailer:

The trailer for Lightyear will surely have any Pixar and Toy Story fan excited because we want so much more of that universe, and the animation looks the best out of any Pixar film. Also the trailer to Lightyear was brilliantly set to David Bowie’s classic song “Starman”.

If you want to sing along with the song too then you can check the lyrics down below.

“Starman” by David Bowie was released on April 28, 1972 and was part of his Ziggy Stardust Persona. Lightyear Trailer: Disney, Pixar’s Toy Story Spinoff Showcases the Adventurous Journey of an Optimistic Space Ranger (Watch Video).

While Starman has a completely different meaning where it talks about the end of the world and suggests us to enjoy our life the way it is, it was still a great fit for the Lightyear trailer. Given its space like theme and Buzz himself could be interpreted as a Starman, they couldn’t have chosen a better song. Lightyear is scheduled to release on June 17, 2022.

