New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet gears up to battle it out with the mighty 'Chocolate Cartel' in the first trailer of "Wonka", a film that follows his titular "magician and chocolate maker" based on the famous Roald Dahl character.

The 2.27 minute-long trailer, launched by Warner Bros on Tuesday, follows the story of "how Willy became Wonka" before opening the world's most famous chocolate factory as per Dahl's 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory".

Also Read | Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer: This Movie Is Full of Paradoxes and Ethical Dilemmas and a Great Story!.

"I've spent the past seven years, travelling the world, perfecting my craft. You see, I'm some kind of a magician, an inventor, and chocolate maker," is how Chalamet's Wonka is introduced in the trailer.

When he faces opposition from The Chocolate Cartel, the eccentric Wonka makes "the most solemn vow", a pinkie promise, that things will get better.

Also Read | Barbie: Simu Liu Reveals How All Ken Actors Developed Their ‘Ken-ergy’ To Bond Together.

According to the trailer, the words of his mother, played by Sally Hawkins, drive him to overcome the odds.

"Every good thing in the world started with a dream. So, you hold on to yours," she had once told him.

An inspired Wonka then dedicates his efforts around inventing chocolate to his mother, saying "Here we go, Mama."

"Wonka" is directed by Paul King, known for "Paddington" films. Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman round out the cast of the movie along with Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, who reportedly goes on to become a worker at Wonka's chocolate factory. It is set for a December 15 release.

Dahl's book was previously adapted for the big screen in 1971 and in 2005, with Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp playing Wonka in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)