The highly anticipated new look at Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two just premiered and the film is shaping up to be the year's grand event. Featuring Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he leads the war on House Harkonnen to win back Arrakis, the trailer offers us brand new looks at Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken's Shaddam IV and Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha. The trailer also teases a romance between Paul and Zendaya's Chani while Josh Brolin too makes a return as Gurney Halleck. Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard return as well. Dune Part 2: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya's Film Confirmed to Pick Up Right After the Ending of the First Film.

Watch the Trailer for Dune: Part Two:

