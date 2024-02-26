New York [US], February 26 (ANI): Stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya marked a stylish appearance at the premiere of 'Dune 2' in New York City.

Zendaya looked stunning in a white floor-length, long-sleeved dress featuring daring cut-outs down the front. The dress' hem was adorned with golden, sculptural details for a striking, futuristic effect.

Timothee arrived wearing an all-leather earth tones outfit. He amped up his look with black shades.

'Dune' movie director Denis Villeneuve posed with his wife and fellow producer Tanya Lapointe at the sequel's NY premiere.

Stars like Dave Bautista, Billie Eilish, Rebecca Ferguson and Florence Pugh also attended the special screening of the film.

Earlier this month, Zendaya grabbed eyeballs with her unique look at the film's premiere in London.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya made a grand entrance in an archival Mugler robot suit, as per PEOPLE.The vintage couture design, which debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 1995, is made of silver material arranged to look like robotic armor, as well as PVC-covered cutouts throughout.

Zendaya's version of the ensemble was styled almost exactly like the original, down to the metallic pumps. However, she ditched the headpiece in exchange for a sleek bun with side bangs and added on a large jewel necklace

Later on, Zendaya changed her outfit into a Mugler black gown with an elegant cowl neckline. She accessorized with vintage Bulgari earrings and an emerald ring.

Her avant-garde appearance came hours after she was announced one of the four co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala.

'Dune: Part Two' is the second film in the action-packed franchise and also stars Austin Butler. It will be released on March 1.

Dune two-parter covers the first volume of five books Herbert wrote in the series, which his son continued after Herbert's death.

Recently in an interview with with the Los Angeles Times, Butler and Timothee opened up about their off screen and on screen bond, People reported.

Asked about how they established chemistry on the set of Dune: Part Two, Butler, 32, said, "We basically said hello and then got down to work on the fight, trying to kill each other. But they weren't exactly strangers before beginning production on the upcoming sequel, either.

As the Academy Award nominee recalled, "We knew a lot about each other and we have mutual friends and colleagues. But the first time that we met was in Hungary in the stunt-rehearsal room."

"But the first time that we met was in Hungary in the stunt-rehearsal room," Butler added of Chalamet, 28.

"That's the best way to meet," said director Denis Villeneuve with a laugh.

Villeneuve, 56, explained that, as part of their preparation, they "did some readings by Zoom because everybody was all over the planet and I wanted to hear the words just before locking everything."

"And I did feel that there were some sparks between both actors. And I mean, they're professional. It's their job to get along," he added in his and Butler's conversation with the outlet. (ANI)

