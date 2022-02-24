Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): NFL legend Tom Brady is all set to produce and appear in Paramount's upcoming movie '80 for Brady'.

According to Variety, Brady will join an equally impressive cast that includes Academy Award-nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award-winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award-winner Sally Field.

Also Read | Pachinko Trailer: 5 Moments From Lee Min-Ho, Youn Yuh-jung and Minha Kim’s AppleTV+ Series That Impressed Us.

The movie is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

Not only is there plenty of fodder for comedy, but there is also built-in drama, since the 2017 football game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas was one of the greatest moments in the quarterback's career -- and in Super Bowl history -- as Brady brought the Patriots back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons and claim his fifth ring.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Sonu Sood Urges Government to Safely Bring Back Indian Students From Ukraine.

As per Variety, Paramount Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the project from Endeavor Content, who will produce the film alongside Brady's 199 Productions and Academy Award-winner Donna Gigliotti.

The film will be helmed by Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote the latest script with Michael Covino, based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins ('Booksmart'). Marvin and Covino will also executive produce under their Watch This Ready banner, alongside Jeff Stott.

Endeavor Content negotiated the acquisition deal and developed the film with Brady and Gigliotti. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)