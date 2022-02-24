In what's his first move after retirement, NFL star Tom Brady is making a movie. Titled 80 For Brady, it will see a group go on a road trip to the Super Bowl. Brady will be producing and acting in the film. He will also co-star alongside Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

