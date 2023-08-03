Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo! The rivalry keeps growing and reaching newer heights and this time, it is the Argentine who has gotten the better of his Portuguese counterpart in an off-the-field achievement. He broke Ronaldo's record for most jersey sales in 24 hours after his move to Inter Miami. Messi has already become a sensation in the United States with his electrifying start for Inter Miami, scoring five goals in his first three appearances for the David Beckham-co-owned club. A testament to his newfound popularity in the United States is the fact that his jersey sales have eclipsed not just that of Ronaldo but also of popular American sports figures—NFL star Tom Brady when he signed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and NBA legend LeBron James when he joined LA Lakers in 2018. Ronaldo also sold a lot of jerseys when he returned to Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juventus. Lionel Messi Inter Miami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: LM10 HD Photos in MLS Club Jersey To Share Online.

Messi was also recently seen getting mobbed by fans as he walked out of a store in Miami with them thronging the roads just to get a glimpse of one of the best footballers in the world. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s move to Inter Miami is the beginning of a new era in the MLS. According to a report in Sports Tiger, the demand among fans for Messi’s Inter Miami jerseys are so high that Adidas, the kit sponsor of the MLS club, have opened up a pop-up tore for supplying the same. Lionel Messi Scores Brace Again As Inter Miami Qualify for Leagues Cup 2023 Round 16 With 3–1 Win Over Orlando City (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The Argentina star also has changed the fortunes of his club Inter Miami, who were struggling prior to his arrival. Before Messi joined the club, Inter Miami had last won a game on June 8, which was against Birmingham Legion FC in the U.S Open Cup Quarterfinal. And now, the MLS side, which is languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, have won three games in a row and are now in the Leagues Cup 2023 last 16.

