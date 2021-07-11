Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was recently spotted attending the women's finals at Wimbledon on Saturday alongside English actor and rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell as well as another co-star from an expected upcoming blockbuster.

According to Fox News, the duo reportedly grew close while filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' and was photographed arriving at the Grand Slam tournament at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with Pom Klementieff, who also appears in the film.

At the event, the 59-year-old Cruise could be seen wearing a three-piece blue suit and a taupe tie to complement his companions.

Atwell chose a flowery dress, red heels and cream trench coat. Meanwhile, Klementieff wore a black and yellow pantsuit and a black-buttoned trench over the shoulders.

In December 2020, a source from the 'Mission: Impossible 7' set had claimed that Cruise and Atwell had "hit it off from day one" and were romantically involved after meeting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise was first married to actor and producer Mimi Rogers from 1987 until 1990. That same year, he tied the knot to his second wife, actor Nicole Kidman. The pair share two children: Isabella and Connor. The couple called it quits in 2001.

Then in 2006, Cruise said "I do" once more to Katie Holmes. That union lasted until 2012 and they have a daughter named Suri. (ANI)

