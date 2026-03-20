Markets across India have transformed into vibrant hubs of activity tonight as the nation observes Chand Raat, the "Night of the Moon." Following yesterday's announcement by the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid and other regional moon-sighting committees, it was confirmed that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Thursday (March 19). This ensures that the holy month of Ramadan completes 30 days today, Friday, with Eid 2026 or Eid Ul Fitr officially falling on Saturday, March 21. Scroll down to find "Chand Mubarak" wishes, "Eid Ka Chand Mubarak" greetings, "Chand Raat Mubarak" messages, Urdu shayari and HD wallpapers to share with friends and families.

As the sun sets this evening, millions are scanning the skies for the "Eid Ka Chand," marking the end of fasting and the beginning of festivities. Consequently, digital platforms are seeing a massive surge in searches for "Chand Raat Mubarak" greetings, Urdu shayari and festive wallpapers. Eid al-Fitr 2026 Greetings, Messages, Eid Mubarak Wishes and HD Photos To Share.

Search engines and social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram are currently experiencing a peak in traffic as users look for the perfect way to wish loved ones. Trending keywords include:

"Chand Mubarak wishes 2026"

"Eid Ka Chand Mubarak messages"

"Urdu poetry for Chand Raat"

Urdu Shayari for Chand Raat

Urdu poetry has long been the soul of Eid celebrations in the subcontinent. This year, classic couplets and modern verses are being widely shared to express the joy of seeing the crescent.

Eid Ka Chand Tum Ne Dekh Liya, Chand Ki Eid Ho Gayi Hogi

Another popular verses reflecting the deep connection between the crescent and the beloved:

Dekha Hilal-E-Eid To Aaya Tera Khayal, Wo Aasman Ka Chand Hai Tu Mera Chand Hai

Tujh Ko Dekha To Eid Ho Gayi Meri, Warna Hum Chand Dekhte Rehte

Eid Ka Chand Nikalta Hai Jis Waqt, Tum Se Mansoob Ho Jaati Hai Bahaar

Chand Raat Mubarak Wishes and Messages

May the Shimmering Silver of the New Moon Bring a Shower of Peace and Prosperity Upon You and Your Family. Chand Raat Mubarak!

As the Moon Marks the End of Ramadan, May Your Heart Be Filled With the Same Light and Joy. Aap Sab Ko Chand Raat Ki Bohat Bohat Mubarakbad!

Wishing You a Night Full of Blessings and a Morning Full of Joy. May This Chand Raat Be the Start of a Wonderful Eid Celebration for You and Your Loved Ones.

May Allah Accept All Your Fasts and Prayers, and May the Sight of This Moon Bring Immense Happiness to Your Doorstep. Have a Blessed Chand Raat!

The Appearance of the Eid Ka Chand Is a Reminder That Every Period of Waiting Ends in a Beautiful Celebration. May This Silver Crescent Bring Endless Peace, Joy, and Prosperity to Your Home. Eid Ka Chand Mubarak!

May the Light of the Eid Ka Chand Illuminate Your Path and Lead You to Happiness, Success, and Peace. Wishing You and Your Family a Night Full of Blessings. Eid Ka Chand Mubarak!

Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy and Blessed Eid. May This Day Bring Peace to Your Heart, Joy to Your Home, and an Abundance of Success in All Your Future Endeavors. Eid Mubarak!

On This Auspicious Day, May the Blessings of Eid Fill Your Life With Light and Your Soul With Contentment. Here’s to a Day of Beautiful Memories, Shared Laughter, and Togetherness. Eid Mubarak to You and Your Loved Ones!

Chand Raat Mubarak Wallpapers

Chand Raat Mubarak Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Eid Chand Raat Mubarak Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chand Raat Mubarak 2026 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

While India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh observe Chand Raat tonight, many parts of the world, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the UK, celebrated Eid today, Friday, March 20. This one-day difference is a standard occurrence in the Islamic lunar calendar, based on the geographical visibility of the New Moon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).