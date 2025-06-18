Washington DC [US], June 18 (ANI): Actor Tom Rhys Harries has scored the high-profile lead role in the highly anticipated film 'Clayface', reported Variety.

James Gunn, the head honcho at DC, announced the onboard news of Harries from his X handle. He wrote, "After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries. Both ['The Batman' director] Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can't wait for you to see this film."

Also Read | 'Keeping My Fingers Crossed': Akshay Kumar Shares Update on 'Hera Pheri 3' After Paresh Rawal's Dramatic Exit From Priyadarshan's Upcoming Comedy Film.

Reeves is producing "'Clayface,' which is written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins ("Eden Lake").

According to Variety, the film is less superhero adventure than body horror flick, focusing on a B-movie actor who drinks a substance that's supposed to help his career and which instead leaves him made entirely of clay. Think "Death Becomes Her" with fewer jokes.

Also Read | 'Sister Midnight': Radhika Apte's Uncensored Nude Scenes From BAFTA-Nominated Movie Leak Online; Videos Go Viral on Social Media.

As for Harries, he is an up-and-coming Welsh actor who has impressed the critics and viewers with his work in the Apple TV series 'Suspicion' opposite Uma Thurman, as well as 'Kandahar," an action film with Gerard Butler; Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentleman'; and 'The Return,' where he shared the screen with thespians like Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche.

According to Variety, 'Clayface' will begin production in the fall, and the film will open on September 11, 2026.

DC Studios is trying to reestablish itself under Gunn after many creative setbacks and flops, such as 'The Flash' and 'Black Adam.'

Reeves' version of the Dark Knight was a rare success, and a follow-up is eagerly anticipated. The company will have a relaunch with this summer's 'Superman,' which Gunn directed as well as wrote, and will also release "Supergirl" next year. Gunn is best known for his stewardship of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise at Marvel, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)