Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 has sparked one of the most talked-about controversies lately. A few weeks ago, he took to social media to officially announce his departure from the legendary comedy franchise, a move that stunned fans and members of the industry alike. In his announcement, Rawal also firmly dismissed any rumours of creative friction with director Priyadarshan. Soon after, a legal notice followed from Akshay Kumar’s production label, Cape of Good Films. The Housefull 5 actor has now shared an update on Hera Pheri 3 and assured fans that something positive is on the way. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Requests Paresh Rawal To Return As Babu Bhaiya in Akshay Kumar–Suniel Shetty Starrer, Calls Him ‘Soul of the Franchise’ (View Post).

Akshay Kumar Positive About ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Despite Paresh Rawal’s Exit

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar shared an update about the future of Hera Pheri 3 following the exit of Paresh Rawal, who was a key part of the comedy franchise with his iconic portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Talking about the film, Khiladi Kumar said that everything is already out in the open, and he is hopeful that things will definitely fall into place with time. He said, "Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well. Everything will go well only. I know, for sure."

Akshay Kumar With Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty

Paresh Rawal's sudden decision to quit the Hera Pheri franchise triggered a wave of disappointment on social media. His iconic portrayal of Baburao, the eccentric landlord, was the soul of the Hera Pheri franchise and remains one of the most loved comedy characters in Bollywood of all time. After hearing the news, fans urged that the upcoming movie be shelved, claiming that a Hera Pheri without Babu Bhaiya isn't Hera Pheri at all. However, they are still hoping for a miracle that would bring Paresh Rawal back to the project. ‘There Are Three Heroes…’: Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy, Did Paresh Rawal Hint at His Return to Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise?.

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Housefull 5, next has Welcome to the Jungle and Bhooth Bangla in his pipeline. He will also make a special appearance in Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus Kannappa, portraying Lord Shiva, a role that earned him much love and praise in his 2023 film OMG 2.

