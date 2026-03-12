Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones has joined the cast of 'The Lowdown Season 2', starring alongside Ethan Hawke in the Western-noir series created by Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo. Production for the new season is set to begin this spring in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will also feature series newcomer Betty Gilpin, according to Variety.

The show follows citizen journalist and self-described "truthstorian" Lee Raybon, whose expose on the influential Washberg family plunges him into a local conspiracy. After the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg following the article's publication, Lee embarks on a trail to uncover the truth.

Season 1 featured Keith David in the lead and included guest appearances by Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael "Killer Mike" Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage, and Graham Greene, according to Variety.

The series is executive produced by Harjo, Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems. Produced by FX Productions, all episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Jones, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in The Fugitive (1993), has received multiple Oscar nominations for roles in JFK, Lincoln, and In the Valley of Elah. He debuted in Love Story and is also celebrated for performances in No Country for Old Men, Batman Forever, Rules of Engagement, Men in Black, Ad Astra, Jason Bourne, and the courtroom drama The Burial alongside Jamie Foxx, according to Variety. (ANI)

