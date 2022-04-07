Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Tony award-winning actor Rae Allen, known for her role as Quintina Blundetto on 'The Sopranos' has died at the age of 95.

Rae Allen died on Wednesday, the representative of 'Damn Yankees' actor confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter saying, "I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey."

Born in Brooklyn as Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo, Allen was an acclaimed stage and screen actor. Her first Broadway credit was in 1948, as an ensemble member in the George Abbott directed and written 'Where's Charley?' Rae appeared in Abbott's various musicals, including 'Call Me Madam' in 1950 and 'The Pajama Game' in 1954.

In 1958, Rae began her screen acting career in the Oscar-nominated musical comedy 'Damn Yankees', in which she played reporter Gloria Thorpe -- a role she had portrayed in the 1955 original Broadway production.

She also appeared in various TV series such as 'The Untouchables' and 'Profiles in Courage'.

She went on to appear as Ma Keller in Penny Marshall's 1992 sports comedy feature 'A League of Their Own'. Rae also played Mrs Sokol on 'Seinfeld'.

In 2004, Rae stepped into the shoes of Aunt Quintina Blundetto in 'The Sopranos'. Her credits also include 'NYPD Blue' and 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Rae Allen also appeared in 'And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little', for which she won the 1971 Tony Award for best actor (female).

She received two other Tony nominations for her performances in 'Damn Yankees' and 'Traveller Without Luggage'.

The veteran star's recent projects include Mike Binder's drama 'Reign Over Me' with Adam Sandler and Don Cheadle and the comedy-drama series 'Vampire Mob'. (ANI)

