Los Angeles [US], June 4 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. On Wednesday, the trailer of Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba-starrer 'Heads of State' was released.

The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021). It is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Enjoys Some Sun-Kissed Beach Time at 'Vila Nepos' in Croatia During Her Day Off (See Pics).

Take a look at the action-packed trailer

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKe0CSxx9PE/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Thug Life' Controversy: Tamil Nadu Government Gives Nod to Special Early Morning Screenings for Kamal Haasan's Movie Amid Language Row.

Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also play crucial roles in 'Heads of State'.

The trailer received a thumbs up from the fans.

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Woah it looks interesting."

"Can't wait for this film," another one wrote.

Official synopsis of the film read, "In the action-comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries' "special relationship." But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary--who proves more than a match for the two leaders' security forces--they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world."

Heads of State will be released on Prime Video on July 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)