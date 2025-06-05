After terrorising humans in space, the xenomorphs and their other grotesque alien counterparts have now set their sights on Earth – a future Earth, to be precise – where they continue their deadly hunt. This appears to be the premise of Alien: Earth, an upcoming series spinning off from Ridley Scott's iconic Alien franchise. Helmed by Noah Hawley (Legion), the show features Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis. Indian audiences will be pleased to see Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger, Superboys of Malegaon) among the cast, though his presence in the newly released trailer is brief. He appears twice – once in the background and again wading through a river – but, disappointingly, delivers no lines. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ Movie Review: Reema Kagti’s Best Film Is a Heartwarming Underdog Triumph With Stellar Performances!

Watch the Trailer of 'Alien: Earth':

