Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) NBC has renewed its Canadian medical drama "Transplant" for a second season, days after the show finished its run at the network in the US.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's Canadian home, CTV, picked up the series for a second season in June following its conclusion there.

"Transplant" started airing on NBC from September 1 and has put up decent ratings numbers for the network as part of a patchwork fall lineup that didn't see any of its regular scripted series debut until late October.

The show follows Hamza Haq's Dr Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a Syrian doctor who, along with his sister, Amira (played by Sirena Gulamgaus), flees the war-torn country and looks to build a new life in Canada, while also restarting his medical career.

Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa are also part of the cast.

Sphere Media produces the series in association with CTV and Universal Studio Group's NBCUniversal International Studios.

Creator Joseph Kay executive produces with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury. PTI

