Taylor Swift is not just a celebrity, she is an emotion. Just like how her every song is a hit among fans, the same way, her fashion shenanigans are always fabulous. Over the years, she has offered a variety of red carpet looks that’s edgy as well as gorgeous. Experimenting with different looks is the key to her style success and we definitely love this quality about the singer. Taylor does not go mediocre nor does she restrict herself when it comes to the ‘f’ word. From gowns, glitters to exaggerated outfits, Swift has served it all. Working hard and also slaying it in the style department is not that easy as it looks, but she manages to impress. Her sartorial choices have always been fantastic and there’s no doubt about it. Taylor Swift Birthday Special: These Songs of the American Singer Will Help You Say 'Shake It Off' to All the Negativity This Weekend.

And as Taylor turns a year older on December 13, 2020, we are in the mood to raise a toast to her red carpet outings which are bold as well as daring. T-Swift is a force to reckon with and always brings her A-game when it comes to fashion. Every time she has walked the red carpet, she has turned heads. And so, here are some of her best red carpet fashion. Check it out. Grammys 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa Lead the Nominations, 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Is All About Women Power.

Taylor In A Deconstructed Short Suit By Monse!

Taylor Swift Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She's Nailing It In A Chequered Three-Piece!

Taylor Swift Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Singer In A Floor-Sweeping Etro Floral Gown For Golden Globes 2020!

Taylor Swift Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That White Balmain Pantsuit Is Sexy!

Taylor Swift Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bright Crop Top (in Orange) Paired With A Thigh-High Slit Skirt (in Fuchsia), Courtesy Atelier Versace!

Taylor Swift Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taylor’s MET Gala 2014 Gothic-Cum-Flashy Look!

Taylor Swift Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Serving Us Disco Ball Realness At American Music Awards 2018 In Balmain!

Taylor Swift Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic In Black! Look At That Neckline Man!

Taylor Swift Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the supreme red carpet outings of the Look What You Made Me Do singer. Having said that, she knows she’s in the business where competition exists and always is ready to be on the top of the charts. Be it style or singing, she’s here to rule. Bow to the queen. Stay tuned!

