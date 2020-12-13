Travel plans of people across the globe went up for a toss owing to the lockdown that had been imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. After months, the lockdown was lifted, but several guidelines were laid for the safety of the public. Usually during the December period there are many who travel in the snowy region to enjoy the winter. But this year there are limitations, however, individuals have started making plans all over again and looks like even Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is looking forward to a winter vacay. Are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Engaged? Actress Sparks Speculations After Instagram Posts Show Her Sporting a Rock on Her Finger.

Ankita Lokhande often posts intriguing pictures on social media platforms. The latest one that she has shared on Instagram are a few throwback pictures from her winter vacay in the snowfall that she had gone with her beau Vicky Jain. The couple looks adorable together in these photographs. Well, the actress has urged her beau for another winter trip and we think it’s the best time to plan for one. While sharing the pictures she captioned it as, “Wapas chale kya?????@jainvick #itsdecember #winterbaby #jaanahai #snowfall.”

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

It has been more than a year since Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating each other. Fans are curious to know when this lovely couple would be taking their relationship to the next level.

