Entertainment News | TRENDS Unveils 'This Holiday, Trend It' Campaign, Offering First-of-its-kind Interactive Contest to Consumers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): TRENDS, one of India's leading fashion retail chains, has unveiled an exciting new consumer campaign, "This Holiday, Trend It", offering customers a unique opportunity to turn their shopping experience into an unforgettable vacation.

Blending fashion, creativity, and technology, the campaign invites shoppers across India to participate in a first-of-its-kind interactive contest where style meets travel.

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Customers who shop for Rs 1499 or more at any TRENDS store can enter the contest by scanning an in-store QR code, creating a personalised AI-generated holiday song, and submitting their entry on the dedicated campaign microsite, as per a press release.

The most creative and engaging entries will be rewarded with fully paid holiday experiences, giving shoppers the chance to celebrate their style with a dream getaway. With 100+ winners set to be selected, the campaign promises to create excitement and delight for customers nationwide.

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Running from April 20 to May 17, 2026, "This Holiday, Trend It" has been designed to celebrate self-expression, fashion-forward thinking, and storytelling in a fun and immersive way. By combining innovative AI-led experiences with rewarding travel prizes, TRENDS continue to redefine the retail shopping journey for modern Indian consumers, the press release added.

The campaign aims to strengthen customer engagement during the holiday season while reinforcing TRENDS's position as a destination for trend-led, affordable fashion for the entire family.

With this campaign, TRENDS once again bring together value, style, and innovation-creating experiences that go beyond shopping and into memories that last a lifetime. Shop. Create. Win. Your holiday starts at TRENDS. (ANI)

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