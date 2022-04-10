Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): American singer and actor Trey Songz has been cleared by the authorities of sexual assault allegations in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported that a criminal investigation into assault allegations has been dropped against the R&B singer whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.

A statement from the authorities read, "The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation."

The attack is alleged to have occurred when while celebrating his birthday last November, Songz allegedly brought a group of women back to his room.

Though he's been cleared in the sexual assault case since November, the rapper is still involved in a USD 20 million lawsuit. This time, a woman sued him in February, claiming that he raped her at a 2016 party and left her with injuries so "brutal" that she required medical attention.

The suit is at least the fifth sexual misconduct allegation against the "Heart Attack" singer and is the third filed by the legal counsel team of George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell.

As per People magazine, that same week, Songz accused Mitchell of witness tampering in a different case and claimed she offered a witness upwards of USD 200,000 to change her testimony to corroborate that of one of his accusers. (ANI)

