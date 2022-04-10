Sundays are made for chilling with your family members. Love birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also spent their day in a similar way. The two enjoyed Sunday morning by having a scrumptious breakfast cooked by none other than Katrina. Katrina Kaif Prepares Halwa For Hubby Vicky Kaushal And Family As Part of Chauka Chadhana Ritual And It Looks Delicious! (View Pic).

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of the breakfast she prepared for her husband. She appeared to have prepared some scrambled eggs for Vicky."Sunday breakfast for hubby made by meeee," she captioned the image. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Back in Mumbai After Their Romantic Getaway.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story:

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Previously, Katrina had made some halwa for Vicky and his family as her 'pehli rasoi' ritual. For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky had tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.

