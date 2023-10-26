Tiger Shroff, who recently made headlines for his performance in Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, has recently shared a video in which he can be seen singing the song "Apna Bana Le" from the film Bhediya to express his gratitude for all the love and support given by fans. He wrote in the caption, "Dedicated to my tigerians..thanks for your constant support army". After his post, Kriti Sanon said, "Ohhh wow!!! I thought you're dedicating this to me.." Ganapath: Tiger Shroff Thanks Rajinikanth for Wishing Him and Team a 'Grand Success'.

Watch Tiger Shroff's Video:

View Kriti Sanon's Reaction Here:

While Varun Dhawan dropped a clap emoji. Helmed by Vikas Bahl Ganapath: A Hero is Born stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20. Megastar Rajinikanth extended his best wishes to the whole team on this momentous occasion for them. Ganapath Song ‘Lafda Kar Le’: Tiger Shroff Shows Off His Cool Dance Moves in This Upbeat Number Co-Starring Kriti Sanon.

Taking to X, he wrote, "My hearty wishes to @ITIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success. #tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu" Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar.