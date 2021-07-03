Mumbai, July 3: Television actor Prachin Chauhan was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman, a police official said. A woman had complained to the police that Chauhan touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state during a party, he said.

A First Information Report was registered at Kurar police station in suburban Malad on Friday under IPC sections 354 (outraging woman's modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (assault), the official said.

Chauhan made his television debut in Ekta Kapoor's "Kasauti Zindadi Ki" and has also acted in several other serials including "Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka", "Saat Phere" and "Shaadi Mubarak".

