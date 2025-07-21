Los Angeles [US], July 21 (ANI): On Monday, Tyler, The Creator released his new album titled 'Don't Tap the Glass'.

The rapper's ninth record contains 10 tracks with titles including "Big Poe," "Sucka Free," "Stop Playing With Me" and "Don't Tap That Glass/Tweakin,'" and clocks in at 28 minutes and 30 seconds. Opening track "Big Poe" appears to feature Pharrell Williams in addition to sampling Busta Rhymes' 2001 track "Pass the Courvoisier Part II," which featured Williams and Diddy, as per Variety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMXgCwURz-p/

Tyler announced the album on Friday night with the launch of merch on his Golf Wang website. He also shouted out the album title while addressing the crowd in New York City, and fans took note that an instillation both inside and outside the venue featured a depiction of the rapper from the album cover with the title emblazoned on the encasement.

"Don't Tap the Glass" follows last year's "Chromakopia," which similarly arrived without a long rollout. The record, which dropped in October just two weeks after its announcement, featured guest appearances from Doechii, Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne, and was accompanied by a "Chromakopia" tour that's currently making its way around the globe. (ANI)

